Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid weekend with chance for late-day storms

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 19, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, May 19, 2023.png
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 05:44:30-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday storms will develop earlier in the afternoon but will quickly track inland and west. So a drier evening is expected.

Friday afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees. Overnight temperatures will remain warm in the mid 70s with a few showers offshore or near the coast by Saturday morning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Isolated to spotty storms inland are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday afternoon or evening.

More moisture for next week is expected to increase rain chances and the coverage of afternoon storms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small weekend swell possible

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019