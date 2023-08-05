Hot and humid weekend with afternoon thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a very hot and humid weekend for us.

Cooling thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. But until then, look for high temperatures between 90 and 95 degrees with the feels-like temperatures around 105.

Stay hydrated and get in the air conditioning as often as possible.

Some of the storms later Saturday could be strong with heavy downpours and possible flooding. Storms that fire up close to the coast are expected to drift to the west by later this afternoon.

A steamy early August weather pattern will carry us through much of next week with rain chances about normal to slightly below normal for this time of year.

Good news in the tropics, things are quiet through the next seven days.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Scattered t'stoms this afternoon and evening. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SSW/SE 10-15

TONIGHT: Storms (mostly inland) fading away, clear overnight. Lows: Near 80 Wind: SW 5

TOMORROW: Hot sun, widely scattered afternoon/evening t'storms. Highs: Mid 90s Wins: SW 10