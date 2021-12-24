Watch
Holly, jolly weather through Christmas Day

Pleasant weather continues across the area with mainly dry conditions and low humidity
Latest South Florida Weather - December 24, 2021
Pleasant weather over the next few days
Posted at 7:09 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 07:09:21-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures not as cold as yesterday morning, but still on the chilly side with temperatures to start in the mid-upper 50s and low 50s inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, mostly sunny and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Christmas day, morning temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine to go around with mainly dry conditions.

Sunday - Tuesday, high pressure continues to dominate, keeping the weather pattern quiet. Lows in the upper low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

A little warmer by the middle of next week. Starting off the day in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few showers possible but otherwise mainly dry.

