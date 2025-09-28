Tropical Depression Nine strengthens, could become hurricane as it nears the U.S. southeast

Tropical Depression Nine is moving slowly through the Bahamas this weekend, but forecasters say it’s expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today and could become a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday.

Watches and Warnings



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for much of the central and northwestern Bahamas, including Cat Island, Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador, Eleuthera, New Providence, the Abacos, Berry Islands, Andros Island, and Grand Bahama Island.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along Florida's east coast from the Palm Beach/Martin County line north to the Flagler/Volusia County line.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the central Bahamas today and the northwestern Bahamas later this afternoon. Conditions could begin along Florida’s east coast as early as Monday.

As of 2 a.m. Saturday, the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 22.7°N and longitude 76.9°W, drifting northwest at just 3 mph. A turn to the north-northwest with a faster pace is expected later today and into Monday. On that track, the system will move through the Bahamas before approaching the southeast U.S. coast early this week.

Forecast guidance continues to shift, showing a possible track closer to the Carolinas if the system speeds up, or a sharper turn out to sea if it remains slower. Even if the center stays offshore, forecasters warn the system’s wind field could expand, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding to parts of the Southeast.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Bahamas later today and are possible in the watch area of Florida on Monday.

Four to eight inches of rain are expected across eastern Cuba and the Bahamas, leading to flash flooding and possible mudslides in higher terrain. The U.S. Southeast, from Florida into the Carolinas, could see 3 to 6 inches of rain with localized totals up to 10 inches, which will raise concerns for flash, urban, and river flooding.

This would be a good time to review their hurricane plans and monitor updates from the National Hurricane Center and local officials.