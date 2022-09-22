Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers moving north to south

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few spotty showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storm moving north to south. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, drier air moves in and we'll be mainly dry with only a few isolated storms around the lake.

For the weekend, better rain chances with as a front stalls out across the area. Highs in the upper 80s.

Early next week, highs in the upper 80s with scattered storms in the forecast.

Mid-late next week's forecast will depend on what happens with Invest 98-L. A track closer to us will have more of an impact on our weather, a track farther away will have less of an impact.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists are tracking a tropical wave moving over the Caribbean Sea, which could have an effect on South Florida's weather next week.