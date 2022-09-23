WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and only some inland showers and storms. Tonight, scattered showers and storms with lows in the low-mid 70s.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s hit/miss storms possible as a front stalls out over the area.

Next week's forecast will be dependent on what happens with Tropical Depression 9.

A forecast closer to the state would have more of an impact on our weather and a forecast more west would have less of an impact.

We could see deteriorating conditions as early as Tuesday if the system takes a path closer to Florida.

You can read the latest on Tropical Depression 9 here.

