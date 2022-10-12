Highs in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and the chance for an isolated coastal shower for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds and some showers and storms mainly inland; some of those storms could push into the Treasure Coast later this evening. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with some showers into the night.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front starts to move in triggering the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, picking up during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday, morning showers with afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a touch less humid with some passing showers.

Early next week, Highs in the mid-upper 80s with increasing rain chances by mid-week.