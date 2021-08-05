Highs in the low 90s over next 7 days, feeling like the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a little warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, some isolated showers and storms developing along the seabreeze, then moving inland throughout the day.

Tomorrow, some morning coastal showers, then afternoon showers and thunderstorms focused inland. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, highs int he low 90s with scattered afternoon storms. Looks like Sunday will be the drier of the 2 days.

By early-middle of next week, morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs i the low 90s.