Highs in the low 90s over next 7 days, feeling like the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a little warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, some isolated showers and storms developing along the seabreeze, then moving inland throughout the day.
Tomorrow, some morning coastal showers, then afternoon showers and thunderstorms focused inland. Highs in the low 90s.
For the weekend, highs int he low 90s with scattered afternoon storms. Looks like Sunday will be the drier of the 2 days.
By early-middle of next week, morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs i the low 90s.
- Tropics:
- A wave starting to come off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of development as it moves west over the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form by early next week.
- A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development as it moves west-northwest towards the Lesser Antilles.