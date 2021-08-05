Watch
Weather

Actions

Highs in the low 90s over next 7 days, feeling like the triple digits

items.[0].videoTitle
Highs in the low 90s over next 7 days, feeling like the triple digits
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 05:42:09-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a little warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, some isolated showers and storms developing along the seabreeze, then moving inland throughout the day.

Tomorrow, some morning coastal showers, then afternoon showers and thunderstorms focused inland. Highs in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, highs int he low 90s with scattered afternoon storms. Looks like Sunday will be the drier of the 2 days.

By early-middle of next week, morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs i the low 90s.

  • Tropics:
    • A wave starting to come off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of development as it moves west over the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form by early next week.
    • A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development as it moves west-northwest towards the Lesser Antilles.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018