Highs climbing into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies

Posted at 5:31 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 05:31:06-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s, some patchy fog around and a few light showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs climbing into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Some showers possible later this evening pushing towards the coast later tonight.

Tomorrow, more clouds pushing in ahead of a front. Spotty showers possible throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, some coastal showers, but less humid and temperatures slightly cooler. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Next week, mainly dry with winds picking up. Highs in the low 80s.

