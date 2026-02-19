High rip current risk continues as warm weather holds before weekend cool-down

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high risk of rip currents continues today for the Palm Beach and Broward County beaches, so swimmers are urged to use extra caution and only enter the water near lifeguards. The elevated risk is being driven by a lingering northeasterly swell that will keep dangerous surf conditions in place through the end of the week.

Early this morning, areas of dense fog are expected to develop across inland South Florida. Some spots could see visibility drop to a quarter mile or less, which may create hazardous travel during the morning commute. Any fog that forms should gradually lift after sunrise, but another round of fog is possible late tonight into early Friday morning.

The overall weather pattern remains dominated by high pressure and mid-level ridging, keeping conditions mainly dry and winds light out of the south to southeast. With plenty of sunshine and a warm southerly flow, temperatures will continue running well above average. Afternoon highs today and Friday will climb into the lower 80s along the coasts, while inland areas will commonly reach the mid to upper 80s.

Very warm weather persists into the weekend before a cold front approaches late Sunday. On Sunday, the record high in West Palm Beach is 89 degrees set in 1974. We will near the record high, but it is unlikely that we will break any records during this warm up. Only isolated to scattered showers are expected ahead of the front, with the better rain chances likely staying closer to the Lake Okeechobee region.

Behind the front, a much cooler and drier air mass will move into South Florida early next week. Breezy northwest winds and strong cold air advection will send temperatures tumbling. Highs Monday and Tuesday will struggle to reach 70 degrees in many areas, and overnight lows could fall into the 40s region wide, with mid to upper 30s possible across interior communities.