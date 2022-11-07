Heavy rain from Nicole expected this week, isolated tornadoes possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All eyes will be on Subtropical Storm Nicole this week and the impacts it may have on our weather in South Florida.

WATCH: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole forecast, 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022

RELATED: 7-Day Forecast | Weather Spotters

Monday morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with some passing showers moving in from off the Atlantic Ocean.

Monday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with breezy winds and a few showers and storms.

Tuesday, Election Day, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be mainly dry during the day with scattered showers and storms increasing by the evening. Winds will pick up to 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Wednesday, cloudy and wet as the outer rain bands associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole push into South Florida. Winds will increase to 20 to 30 miles per hour, and gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour are possible. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday will be the worst of the weather as Nicole moves onshore. Numerous showers and storms are expected across the area with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Winds will pick up to 30 to 40 miles per hour, and gusts up to 45 miles per hour are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday, Veterans Day, wet and windy to start, then rain squalls will begin to taper off throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s to mid 80s.

For the weekend, a cold front will push into the area, bringing with it some storms on Saturday and drier, less humid air by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday, and down to the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.