Heat index values in the triple digits with scattered late-day showers

Posted at 5:45 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 05:45:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits with scattered late-day showers and storms moving from southwest to northeast. Tonight, mainly dry with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with afternoon showers and storms slowly drifting west.

Wednesday - Friday, highs in the low 90s. Morning coastal showers followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Tropical moisture increases, and rain chances go up. Scattered showers and storms possible with wetter conditions on Sunday.

