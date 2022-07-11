WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits with scattered late-day showers and storms moving from southwest to northeast. Tonight, mainly dry with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with afternoon showers and storms slowly drifting west.

Wednesday - Friday, highs in the low 90s. Morning coastal showers followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Tropical moisture increases, and rain chances go up. Scattered showers and storms possible with wetter conditions on Sunday.

