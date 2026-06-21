Heat Index Over 100° Before Storms Return This Afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The day starts warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures quickly climb into the lower 90s while heat index values push into the triple digits.

By this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms develop along sea breeze boundaries. Storms will be slow-moving, which means some communities could see brief heavy rainfall and ponding on roads. Our lower chance of storms will be the immediate beaches.

Storm Timing:

Noon – 3 PM

Hot and humid

Mostly dry

A few isolated showers possible

3 PM – 7 PM

Highest storm coverage

Storms develop inland and around Lake Okeechobee

Activity gradually expands toward the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches

7 PM – 10 PM

Storms slowly weaken

Some showers may linger into the evening

Tonight, storms gradually fade after sunset. Warm and muggy conditions continue overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow, (Monday) brings slightly lower rain chances, but scattered afternoon storms remain possible.

However, the bigger story remains the heat, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values once again reaching 100–105 degrees.

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This week, rain chances gradually decrease as high pressure strengthens.

However, temperatures remain hot with heat index values consistently in the 100–105 degree range.

By the middle and latter part of the week, Saharan dust and drier air may help reduce storm coverage even further.

-Meteorologist Skylar Spinler