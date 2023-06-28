Watch Now
Heat index at 100 degrees and above for South Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of June 28, 2023.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 05:48:12-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our hot weather pattern continues this Wednesday.

High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches and for inland areas. The heat index will be above 100 degrees and up to 112 degrees.

This is dangerous heat, so be careful when being outdoors, make sure to drink plenty of water, and seek shading, if possible.

The east breeze will settle into a sea breeze shower or storm late Wednesday afternoon or evening, mainly for the northern Treasure Coast. The storms will be isolated in coverage.

A higher chance for storms is possible on Thursday afternoon with spotty storms tracking from north to south.

A lower chance for rain returns on Friday and for the start of the weekend as temperatures remain in the 90s for afternoon highs.

More moisture and storms are forecast for the July 4th holiday.

We're also watching the remnants of Cindy, which are located in the central Atlantic Ocean, south of Bermuda, but have a low chance to redevelop as this area tracks slowly northward.

This will only be an impact for Bermuda and the surrounding Atlantic waters, for now. The rest of the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico are calm due to Saharan dust and strong upper level winds.

