Heat Builds This Weekend Before Storm Chances Increase Early Next Week

South Florida will stay locked into a hot and increasingly humid weather pattern through the weekend, with isolated to scattered afternoon storms developing each day before a more active pattern arrives early next week.

Today starts mostly sunny and very warm/humid across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. Temperatures will quickly climb into the lower 90s along the coast and the mid 90s inland this afternoon, while heat index values push close to 100 degrees in some locations.

Most communities will stay dry through much of the day. By mid to late afternoon, the sea breeze and daytime heating will help spark isolated storms inland, especially across western Palm Beach County and near Lake Okeechobee.

Storm timing today:

Inland areas: 2 PM – 5 PM

I-95 corridor/coast: 5 PM – 8 PM

Not everyone will see rain today, but any storm that develops could briefly produce:

Frequent lightning

Heavy downpours

Gusty winds

Beach and boating conditions remain fairly quiet through much of the day, with the best outdoor window lasting through early afternoon before storm chances increase later this evening.

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Sunday will feature even higher humidity (YUCK!) and slightly better storm coverage during the afternoon and evening hours.

Morning brunch plans, beach trips, and outdoor activities should still be in good shape through the first half of the day. However, scattered storms are expected to become more likely later in the afternoon as moisture continues increasing across South Florida.

Temperatures Sunday:

Low 90s coast

Mid to upper 90s inland

Heat index values: 99–105°

Storms once again develop inland first before gradually drifting toward the coast during the evening.

The biggest weather story Sunday may actually be the heat, especially for anyone spending extended time outdoors. Stay hydrated, wear light comfortable clothing, take frequent breaks.

Rain chances continue to increase Monday into Tuesday as a frontal boundary and upper-level disturbance approach the region.

Monday currently looks like the most active day of the stretch, with:

More widespread afternoon and evening storms

Increased lightning activity

Heavier rainfall potential

Stronger storm chances in a few locations

By Tuesday, the front is expected to settle south of the area while lingering moisture keeps scattered showers and storms in the forecast before slightly drier conditions gradually return later in the week.

