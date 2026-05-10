Heat Builds Sunday Before Storm Chances Increase To Start The Week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida stays hot and increasingly humid Sunday as temperatures climb into the lower 90s and heat index values push above 100 degrees in some areas.

Most of the daytime hours remain dry, but scattered storms are expected to develop inland during the afternoon before drifting toward the coast later in the evening.

The best chance for storms Sunday will be:



Inland Palm Beach County

Around Lake Okeechobee

Interior Treasure Coast communities

Storm timing:



Inland: 2 PM – 6 PM

Coast/I-95: 5 PM – 8 PM

A few storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Looking ahead, storm coverage increases Monday as deeper moisture and an approaching front move into South Florida. Monday and Tuesday currently appear to be the most active weather days of the upcoming week, with more widespread storms and locally heavy rainfall possible.

Temperatures briefly become more seasonable Tuesday behind the front before heat and humidity gradually build again later in the week.