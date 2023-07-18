Heat advisory for Palm Beach County with afternoon tropical downpours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The humidity is here to stay but temperatures are trending down as more storms are expected this Tuesday afternoon.

Since storms are forecast to develop earlier in the afternoon, temperatures and our heat index will be lower. This is not for every area, however, because a heat advisory remains in effect for Palm Beach County through Tuesday evening.

The low 90s are the high temperatures for Tuesday afternoon with a heat index up to 110 degrees possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A bit of relief from the dangerous heat will also come with a change of the winds from southwest to southeast by mid-week. Passing storms are expected the rest of the week, but will remain mainly inland and west.

Afternoon high temperatures will moderate to normal this Tuesday and Wednesday. The normal high temperature is 90 degrees for this time of the year. Hotter temperatures return by the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is looping around the north-central Atlantic waters, while the rest of the tropics remains inactive as a huge and intense plume of Saharan Dust sweeps across the Atlantic and eventually into parts of Florida later this week.