Don becomes tropical storm again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Don, the fourth named storm of the year, re-emerged Monday night as a tropical storm after dropping to a depression from a subtropical storm on Sunday morning.

In the 11 p.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Don had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Don was about 735 miles west of the Azores, traveling southeast at 13 mph.

On Sunday night, Don's winds peaked a 35 mph, 4 mph from becoming a tropical storm. On Monday morning, Don was listed by NHC as a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Some light additional strengthening is possible over the next couple of days, NHC said.

On the forecast track the storm should remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

"Don is forecast to turn southward within the next day or so followed by a turn westward and then northwestward on Wednesday and Thursday respectively," the NHC said.