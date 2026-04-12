Gusty winds, dangerous rip currents, and a warm, dry week ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A strong area of high pressure stretching down the East Coast is driving a windy and hazardous stretch of weather across South Florida and the Treasure Coast to start the week.

Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s to nearing the lower 80s.

Gusty easterly winds are expected today, frequently reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour, with occasional gusts even higher. While conditions remain dry with plenty of sunshine, the persistent onshore flow is creating dangerous beach and marine conditions.

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Along the Atlantic beaches, a high risk of life-threatening rip currents will continue not just today, but likely through much of the upcoming week. Rough surf with waves building between 4 and 6 feet will make entering the water especially dangerous, and beachgoers are strongly urged to stay out of the ocean.

Boating conditions are also hazardous. Strong easterly winds are pushing seas up to 6 to 8 feet in the Gulf Stream, making it unsafe for small craft. While conditions may gradually improve after Monday, caution is still advised through midweek as winds remain elevated.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the week, with highs climbing into the middle 80s along the coast.

Looking ahead, there is some uncertainty late in the week as a weak disturbance over the Atlantic may drift back toward Florida. While it is expected to weaken, it could bring a slight increase in coastal showers and typical afternoon sea breeze storms by next weekend.