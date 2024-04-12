Great weekend weather: Sunny, comfortable, low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front that pushed through overnight Friday is now moving south into the Florida Keys. Drier air will start to move in as the skies quickly clear.

Friday will be sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low 80s and lower humidity. The wind will calm down throughout the day.

The weekend is shaping up to be a beauty with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and a nice breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows in the 60s, with some 50s in our northern areas. Rain chances will remain slim.

A warming trend will take place next week with high temperatures back in the mid 80s.

A high risk of rip currents will continue through the weekend at area beaches.