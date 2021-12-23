Great weather for Christmas weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s along the Treasure Coast and some mid 40s inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, a pleasant day in store with highs in the low-mid 70s, mostly sunny and low humidity.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Partly sunny skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

For the weekend, still chilly in the morning with temperatures to start in the 50s and low 60s, but nice and war for the afternoon with highs in the in the upper 70s - low 80s. Lots of sunshine and keeping the humidity low.

Next week, temperatures start to warm back up. Morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. Staying mainly dry with no rain expected.