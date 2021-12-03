Getting warmer and more muggy by next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and some upper 40s along the Treasure Coast and inland. Patchy fog possible for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, mostly sunny skies and low rain chances.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Sunday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny skies and some passing showers.

Monday- Tuesday, starting off the day in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. Some showers possible.

Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures warming into the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Muggy and warm with some isolated showers.

