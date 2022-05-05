Watch
Getting hot with highs reaching the low 90s tomorrow

Posted at 5:01 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 05:01:52-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, mainly dry conditions with only an isolated inland shower possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Afternoon-evening showers and storms possible but clearing after sunset.

Saturday, breezy and hot with highs in the low 90s. Mainly dry to start, then late-day showers and storms possible.

Sunday, some shower activity in the morning, then clearing skies as a weak front moves in. Highs in the upper 80s.

Early next week, we're cooler and less humid. Highs down the low-mid 80s with more sunshine.

