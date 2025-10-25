FORECAST: Windy weekend with isolated showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we head into the weekend, expect hazardous marine and beach conditions to stick around due to the windy weather.

Moisture will begin to drift back into the region this weekend, as a frontal boundary slowly creeps into South Florida. While we will still see a decent amount of sunshine mixed in with clouds, the front will produce isolated showers and the chance for some rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s during the day and lows dropping to the mid-70s at night. The coast may experience occasional wind gusts reaching 30-35 mph throughout the weekend period.

The front is expected to lift northward early next week allowing for our next front to move in Wednesday.

This will be a stronger cold front that will give us our first "true" taste of fall bringing in much cooler and drier air Thursday. Highs are expected to only reach the upper 70s with overnight temperatures falling in the 50s for inland communities and some spots along the treasure Coast.

