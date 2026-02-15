FORECAST: Windy Sunday, late front brings rain chances into Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday begins quiet and mostly sunny, but changes are on the way.

Clouds will steadily build through the afternoon as southerly winds strengthen to around 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. With dry conditions still in place, the gusty winds will elevate fire danger.

Be careful with anything that could spark a flame — properly dispose of cigarettes, avoid parking on dry grass, and hold off on outdoor burning.

A cold front pushes in late Sunday night, bringing scattered showers and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm come Monday morning.

While any rainfall is welcome, totals are expected to stay under a quarter inch for most areas — not enough to significantly improve the ongoing drought.

Behind the front, drier air settles in and will keep rain chances near zero. Temperatures will warm back up through mid to late week as dry conditions and above average temperatures quickly return.