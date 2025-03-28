FORECAST: Windy Friday, seasonable temps, rough ocean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small craft advisory, High surf advisory, High risk for rip currents.

Friday looks very nice with seasonable highs near 80, lower humidity and a nice breeze blowing. Wind will be gusty, 20-30mph and that will create rough seas and rip currents at our beaches. There is a Small Craft Advisory for boaters and a High Surf Advisory/high risk for rip currents at the beaches.

Looking at the weekend, clouds will be on the increase on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and still on the breezy side. A few showers will blow in along the coast.

Sunday a disturbance moves over us which will increase rain chances once again with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in. Highs in the low 80s with increasing humidity. Rain chances continue Monday with a warming trend next week.

Next week looks warm and humid with some rain chances right now.

