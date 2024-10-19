FORECAST: Wild winds and passing showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A coastal flood advisory is in effect due to the King tide which we will experience high tide at 10:04 AM. In addition to the coastal flood advisory, we have other water alerts to keep you safe.

A small craft advisory is in effect due to seas near 6-10 ft throughout the weekend. A high surf advisory is in effect too due to waves nearing 7-9 ft. A high rip current risk is also in effect for the weekend. Please be cautious as these are not ideal water conditions.

Winds will be very strong from the east-northeast about 20 mph. Wind gusts are expected to near 30 mph at times.

I wouldn't rule out a few passing showers due to the extreme winds from the coast and a few periods of sunshine.

High temperatures remain mild in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will be a very similar day, so please continue to remain smart on the waters.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer in the lower to middle 80s on Sunday afternoon. I would expect more passing showers on Sunday afternoon.

We carry this windy trend into Monday with normal high temperatures in the middle 80s and passing showers expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be copy and paste days in terms of breezy winds and a few gusty showers. Temperatures remain seasonal in the lower to middle 80s. I would expect water hazards and alerts to get extended into Wednesday.