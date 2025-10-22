FORECAST: When will we see the next cold front?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a warm and slightly humid day today, with some slight rain chances.

This week, we're looking at mostly dry conditions as we work through our daily routines— enjoy that sunshine while it lasts! Rain might make a comeback late this weekend. A cold front is approaching and will be here Friday, bringing some breezy to gusty winds that will stick around into early next week.

WPTV

Expect to see deteriorating beach and boating conditions starting late Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Exercise caution if you’re planning to hit the waves.

Today’s temperatures are set to be above average, reaching the mid to upper 80s during the day, with overnight lows cooling down into the 70s. As we transition into Thursday, a consistent north-northeast wind pattern will kick in, reaching about 15-20 mph, with gusts potentially hitting 30 mph along the coast late in the day.

WPTV

Looking ahead to the weekend, model forecasts show some uncertainty, particularly with Tropical Storm Melissa brewing in the Caribbean. While it looks like it will stay far to the south of Florida for the next few days, it's something to keep an eye on. Expect rain chances to creep up starting on Monday, with highs dipping a bit to the lower 80s.

WPTV

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast