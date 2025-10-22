Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: When will we see the next cold front?

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Oct. 22, 2025
Weather thumbnail Oct. 22, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a warm and slightly humid day today, with some slight rain chances.

This week, we're looking at mostly dry conditions as we work through our daily routines— enjoy that sunshine while it lasts! Rain might make a comeback late this weekend. A cold front is approaching and will be here Friday, bringing some breezy to gusty winds that will stick around into early next week.

Rain chances Oct. 22, 2025

Expect to see deteriorating beach and boating conditions starting late Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Exercise caution if you’re planning to hit the waves.

Today’s temperatures are set to be above average, reaching the mid to upper 80s during the day, with overnight lows cooling down into the 70s. As we transition into Thursday, a consistent north-northeast wind pattern will kick in, reaching about 15-20 mph, with gusts potentially hitting 30 mph along the coast late in the day.

Muggy meter Oct. 22, 2025

Looking ahead to the weekend, model forecasts show some uncertainty, particularly with Tropical Storm Melissa brewing in the Caribbean. While it looks like it will stay far to the south of Florida for the next few days, it's something to keep an eye on. Expect rain chances to creep up starting on Monday, with highs dipping a bit to the lower 80s.

7-day forecast Oct. 22, 2025

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Palm Beach Surf Forecast, updated local surf forecast for SE Florida

James Wieland