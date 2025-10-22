Tropical Storm Melissa continues moving west, track still uncertain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Melissa is moving at 7 mph towards the west-northwest.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the southern peninsula of the Dominican Republic, with a forecast of 5-10 inches of rain. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica with 2-4 inches of rain expected.

Tropical storm force winds are anticipated to be felt from 105 miles away from the center of Melissa.

Aruba and Puerto Rico can expect 1-3 inches of rain.

Melissa is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday morning as it moves north towards Jamaica.

Melissa will strengthen very slowly due to experiencing moderate wind shear and being counteracted by the warm and moist conditions in the Caribbean Sea.

There is still uncertainty surrounding Tropical Storm Melissa and its track. The EURO and GFS models are still in disagreement. Although it does not pose a threat to Florida as of right, WPTV is continuing to monitor closely.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

