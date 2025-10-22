Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Melissa continues moving west, track still uncertain

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Melissa is moving at 7 mph towards the west-northwest.
Tropical Storm Melissa continues moving west, track still uncertain
Tropics Oct. 22, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Melissa is moving at 7 mph towards the west-northwest.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the southern peninsula of the Dominican Republic, with a forecast of 5-10 inches of rain. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica with 2-4 inches of rain expected.

Melissa

Tropical storm force winds are anticipated to be felt from 105 miles away from the center of Melissa.

Aruba and Puerto Rico can expect 1-3 inches of rain.

Melissa is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday morning as it moves north towards Jamaica.

Melissa will strengthen very slowly due to experiencing moderate wind shear and being counteracted by the warm and moist conditions in the Caribbean Sea.

Melissa

There is still uncertainty surrounding Tropical Storm Melissa and its track. The EURO and GFS models are still in disagreement. Although it does not pose a threat to Florida as of right, WPTV is continuing to monitor closely.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Palm Beach Surf Forecast, updated local surf forecast for SE Florida

James Wieland