FORECAST: When will we see a shift to cooler temperatures this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are a couple of showers off the Fort Pierce Inlet this morning that may bring some rain to the coastline. These coastal showers will be the trend for the next couple of mornings.

Highs today will be in the low 80s, but with the humidity, it will feel a bit warmer. Lows on the Treasure Coast will be at around 62 degrees and 69 degrees in the Palm Beaches.

Starting Sunday, it will be quite cloudy as a cold front passes through, and some showers are possible.

Expect a cooler and much more unsettled weather pattern next week. A second cold front is expected in about a week.

