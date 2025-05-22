FORECAST: When will thunderstorms impact our area today?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs today will be in the low to mid-90s, a few degrees cooler than what we saw the past couple of days.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 22, 2025

A large part of South Florida is under a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe storms starting later this evening at around 6 p.m. and ramping up at around 8 p.m. due to a cold front approaching our area.

By 11 p.m., most of the storm activity will be lying around eastern Palm Beach County.

Damaging winds are possible in addition to hail and an isolated tornado.

Tomorrow, the marginal risk continues, so we will be dealing with two days of the severe weather threat.

Memorial Day weekend won't be as stormy, but we can't rule out some spotty showers.