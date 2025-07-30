FORECAST: When can we expect the rain to return?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The scorching heat continues today with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index from 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast.

Rain chances are slightly higher today as the seabreeze moves inland this afternoon.

Tonight will be muggy with lows near 80.

We will have similar weather tomorrow and Friday, but a few more showers and storms are possible.

Sunday is when the rain chances will ramp up, but the temperatures will still reach over 90 degrees.

There are a few tropical waves out in the Atlantic, but the National Hurricane Center does not expect any development in the next seven days.