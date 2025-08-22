FORECAST: When can we expect stronger storms today?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scorching temperatures will top the mid-90s for another day.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 22, 2025

Expect highs of 95 degrees in the Palm Beaches, 93 degrees in inland communities and 94 degrees along the Treasure Coast.

The heat index will range between 101-107 degrees, but not stay in the triple digits for too long. That's because gusty storms will march through from the west, bringing heavy, tropical downpours with them.

WPTV

High pressure settles just south, over the Florida Straits and northern Caribbean, so a stream of moisture is locked in our atmosphere. This will keep the chance for storms high each afternoon with a westerly flow that steers storms east, so make sure to keep your umbrella handy every day this weekend.

The westerly flow will continue to keep us hot, plus bring us storms each afternoon for the next few days, including this Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures remain in the mid-90s for the rest of the week and weekend. The heat index is expected to hit the triple-digits every day. Afternoon storms are forecast for each afternoon through the weekend.

High risk of rip currents continues through the weekend while seas are decreasing back down to 3 to 6 feet.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast