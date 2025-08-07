FORECAST: When are we expecting showers and storms today?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We've already seen some showers and storms as we start the day, and we expect to see more rain as the day continues. Rain chances are at 50%.

Thunderstorms developing off the coast will move inland, primarily around the Treasure Coast, starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through lunchtime. Storm activity will quiet down in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 90 degrees today, which is average for this time of year. The heat index will be slightly lower than it has been the past few days thanks to the rain.

Rain chances increase heading into the weekend to around 60%. By Monday, rain chances will start to drop again.