FORECAST: When are we expecting showers and storms today?

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 7, 2025
Weather Aug. 7, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We've already seen some showers and storms as we start the day, and we expect to see more rain as the day continues. Rain chances are at 50%.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 7, 2025

Thunderstorms developing off the coast will move inland, primarily around the Treasure Coast, starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through lunchtime. Storm activity will quiet down in the afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temperatures will reach 90 degrees today, which is average for this time of year. The heat index will be slightly lower than it has been the past few days thanks to the rain.

7-day forecast Aug. 7, 2025

Rain chances increase heading into the weekend to around 60%. By Monday, rain chances will start to drop again.

James Wieland