FORECAST: What can we expect on Thanksgiving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The breeze will turn easterly by Wednesday with high pressure still providing for pleasant and stable conditions across Florida.

If you are traveling locally on the busiest travel day of the year this Wednesday, you can expect nice weather conditions across the Sunshine State. There could be more clouds around over the Panhandle as a cold front enters the area mid-week.

Afternoon temperatures across the peninsula will be in the upper 70s and low 80s by Wednesday. But a cooldown is expected starting Friday and through the weekend.

Thanksgiving, morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, which will feel great for any Turkey Trotters. Thursday afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s with a very light east wind.

The next cold front sweeps across the area late Friday night. We will have another rush of dry and cooler air with a secondary front sliding in on Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday, morning lows back down to the upper 50s inland and low 60s on the coast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the comfortable, cool 70s with low humidity and sunshine on both days.

Sunday's cold front will make temperatures dip more into the 50s by Monday morning of next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will also mark the last official day of hurricane season.