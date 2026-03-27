FORECAST: Weather pattern to shift Saturday, bringing gusty winds, pockets of rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're seeing a quiet and warm end to the workweek across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. However, this is setting the stage for a much more active and impactful weekend as a strong late-season front approaches South Florida.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Friday, March 27, 2026

Expect a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds with temperatures climbing into the low 80s along the coast and pushing well into the mid to upper 80s inland. A light easterly breeze develops in the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland, and while most areas stay dry, a brief isolated shower can’t be ruled out late in the day, especially west of I-95.

Early morning and late-night fog may develop in some inland spots near Lake Okeechobee and across the Treasure Coast, but overall visibility issues should be limited and short-lived.

The weather pattern begins to shift on Saturday as a cold front quickly approaches from the north. Moisture increases and scattered showers become more common late Saturday night. While thunderstorm chances remain relatively low, a few heavier downpours are possible at times. Temperatures will still reach the 80s for many areas, though a noticeable difference begins to develop between northern and southern zones as slightly cooler air starts filtering in behind the front.

WPTV

By Saturday afternoon and especially into Sunday, the biggest story becomes the wind. Strong northeast winds will ramp up quickly across the region, with sustained speeds high enough to create widespread gusty conditions along the coast. From Jupiter to Vero Beach and inland toward the lake, gusts could frequently reach levels that make outdoor activities difficult at times.

As the front settles into South Florida on Sunday, periods of showers continue, with the greatest coverage likely focused from the Treasure Coast and around Lake Okeechobee. While severe weather is not expected, the combination of gusty winds and pockets of heavier rain could lead to minor localized flooding in poor drainage areas.

Temperatures trend cooler behind the front, with highs dropping into the 70s by Sunday afternoon, a noticeable change from the summer-like warmth leading into the weekend.

Marine and beach conditions will deteriorate significantly as the weekend progresses. Increasing northeast winds will build seas rapidly, creating hazardous to dangerous conditions for boaters across the Atlantic waters. Rough surf and a high risk of rip currents will make entering the ocean dangerous, especially along the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. Beachgoers are strongly urged to stay out of the water as these conditions develop.

WPTV

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