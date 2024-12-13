FORECAST: Warming up, staying windy, adding a few showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are not as cool Friday morning as winds swing more onshore, lows in the mid-upper 60s, then highs will be back to near normal, in the mid-upper 70s under Mostly-partly cloudy skies. There maybe a few quick showers blowing in of the gusty onshore winds.

We hit the upper 70s to near 80 on the weekend but stay pretty windy so boating and beach-goers beware of rough seas and rip currents through Monday. There's a Small craft advisory and a high risk for rip currents, and a high surf advisory posted. We will also add in some showers for Saturday and Sunday as moisture increases. These will be passing showers, but they could be off and on and a few downpours Sunday.

Next week Highs will stay warm, near 80 and we stick with a few showers each day. Next cold front possibly by the end of next week or next weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast