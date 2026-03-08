FORECAST: Warm, muggy days and rough seas continue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we spring forward this Sunday morning, an early spotty shower is possible across our area.

Expect a mix oF sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s, which is several degrees above the seasonal average of 78 degrees.

Southeasterly winds will gradually push humidity levels up, so it may feel more muggy Sunday versus the past few days.

Those on the water should be aware seas will remain rough, creating choppy conditions for boaters and beach goers.

Entering the surf is strongly discouraged due to the high risk for rip currents. Make sure you're swimming on guarded beaches and remember the beach patrol flag system. Red flags mean high hazard and strong currents.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Despite the added moisture in the air, widespread rain is not expected through the middle of the week. The overall weather pattern stays quiet and warm.

wptv

Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday, this system could spark a round of showers and thunderstorms by the evening hours into Friday morning.

With the current drought conditions, many areas could really benefit from a decent soaking if storms develop by late week.