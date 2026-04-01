FORECAST: Rain and storm chances increase Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're up early Thursday morning - make sure to check out the full pink moon.

It is called the pink moon because of the flowers that bloom this time of year, not because the moon actually appears pink.

Moonset will be at 7:14 a.m.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Evening of Wednesday, April 1, 2026

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We are expecting additional showers and storms on Thursday as a surge of moisture and cooler air aloft moves in. This combination could spark scattered showers and even a few stronger storms, especially inland and toward southwest Florida, later in the day.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, there is a low-end chance for gusty winds or small hail in isolated spots.

A persistent easterly wind will continue hazardous conditions at the beaches and on the water.

Dangerous rip currents will be present along all Atlantic beaches through Friday. Swimmers should stay alert, and only swim at guarded beaches. Boaters use caution as seas are expected to be 4 - 6'

Rain chances ease again heading into Friday and Saturday, though breezy conditions stick around. Right now - we are forecasting a 30% chance of rain on Easter Sunday.

Looking ahead to early next week, another system could bring increased rain and slightly cooler temperatures—Stay tuned

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.