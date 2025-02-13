FORECAST: Warm and Humid, few late afternoon/evening showers & storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning a there may be some areas of inland fog again, but not real widespread. We will see that dissipate mid morning and skies will become mostly to partly sunny today with hot and humid temperatures in the mid 80s or so. With the humidity so high it'll feel like the 90s out there to take precautions if working outside. A cold front will stall just to our north, bringing a chance to see some late day/evening showers and storms into the area. Storms may move back toward the coast.

Tonight a few lingering showers possible. Temps will be mild, In the low 70s.

Friday, a few passing showers coming in off the ocean. Temperatures will be warm, but not as hot as Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s to near 80.

Over the weekend, mostly to partly sunny skies and continued warm temps. Highs stay in the 80s Saturday, Humidity not quite as high and very limited rain chances. Warmer on Sunday with the mid 80s and more humidity. A few late showers possible but expect a lot of sunshine most of the day. Turning windy ahead of the next cold front.

Finally it looks like a cold front will move through on Monday morning bringing some relief from the heat, highs will drop into the 70s and the humidity will drop also Monday and Tuesday.

