FORECAST: Unsettled weather to continue through the weekend

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 5, 2025
Weather Sept. 5, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The active and stormy weather pattern will continue across South Florida through the weekend. Pockets of heavy rainfall are possible, with some flooding potential for affected areas.

Our area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Be cautious of any isolated flooding.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 5, 2025

This morning we will see some sunshine breaking through, but by lunchtime, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Some storms will contain heavy rainfall that could lead to some quick flooding—highs near 90.

Rain chances Sept. 5, 2025

Over the weekend, the stormy afternoon pattern will continue. Expect some sunshine in the mornings, so there will be time for any outdoor plans through about lunchtime. Highs continue to stay near 90.

Next week, another front pushes down past the panhandle and stalls, keeping ample moisture around and a wet pattern continuing through next week.

7-day forecast Sept. 5, 2025

There will be the full corn moon on Sunday night. Moonrise will be 7:22 a.m.

James Wieland