FORECAST: Unsettled weather conditions continue ahead of another cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stalled frontal boundary is causing rainy conditions this morning throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties. Temperatures are in the 50s on the Treasure Coast, but an on-shore wind is keeping things in the 70s for the Palm Beaches.

This front is going to linger for a couple of days, keeping the weather conditions unsettled. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 60s to high 50s.

Another cold front is heading our way later this week, which will likely create a good amount of scattered showers.

Once the front rolls through, temperatures will drop on Friday and clear out any rain chances. Highs will be in the mid 60s, with temperatures at night dropping into the 40s.

