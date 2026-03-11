FORECAST: Unseasonably warm temperatures as cold front slowly approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unseasonably warm weather will continue today as temperatures climb close to record highs across interior areas.

Much of the day will stay dry today as high pressure shifts offshore and a cold front slowly approaches. Light winds will turn more southeasterly during the afternoon as the sea breeze develops, keeping coastal areas a bit cooler in the mid-80s while inland communities warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Overnight conditions will remain mild, with lows settling into the 60s.

Changes arrive Thursday afternoon as the approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Rain chances will increase through the evening and into Friday. While most storms should remain moderate, a few stronger cells could produce gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours.

WPTV

Thursday will still be quite warm, near records in the upper 80s to near 90. By Friday, cooler onshore winds, clouds, and rain will keep highs mostly in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, the pattern stays unsettled. Moisture will increase across the region, bringing medium to high rain chances Saturday and Sunday along with scattered thunderstorms.

Additional waves of energy in the atmosphere will keep showers around into early next week, with another cold front possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually trend cooler after that system passes, with daytime highs dipping into the 60s and 70s and overnight lows dropping into the 50s/low 60s by mid-week. Meanwhile, strengthening winds later this week will also lead to rougher beach and boating conditions as seas begin to build Friday through the weekend.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.