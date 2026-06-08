FORECAST: Typical June weather this week with afternoon showers and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, the weather pattern over the next several days looks very typical for early June in South Florida.

Daytime highs will generally be in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees with nighttime lows in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Humidity will be high, making it feel closer to 96–102 degrees during the afternoon.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Monday, June 8, 2026

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Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly during the afternoon and early evening each day. Some storms may produce brief heavy rain, lightning, and localized street flooding. Thursday looks to be the wettest day.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, with the best outdoor weather generally before noon. Afternoon heat and thunderstorms will be the main concerns across both the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches through the week.

WPTV

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.