FORECAST: Tracking another day of heavy rain, possible localized flooding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today brings another round of heavy rain across parts of South Florida. Some areas could see up to two inches of additional rainfall, raising the risk of localized flooding—particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Yesterday was an impressive day for rain amounts, especially in. Indian River County— Vero Beach broke its daily rainfall records after receiving 1.62" which smashed the previous record of 0.84" which was set in 1973!

While a stray rumble of thunder is possible, the bigger concern is persistent downpours and gusty winds, with coastal areas seeing wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph and breezy conditions extending inland.

Along the coast, conditions remain especially dangerous. Rough surf with waves reaching 8 to 12 feet and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents make entering the water strongly discouraged.

WPTV

Boating conditions are also hazardous, and minor beach erosion is possible during high tide. While showers will gradually taper off later today and into tonight as drier air begins to move in, winds will stay breezy through the end of the week and weekend, keeping conditions less than ideal outdoors.

The good news? Relief is on the way. By Friday, drier air takes over, limiting rain chances and allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, and the warming trend continues into the weekend and beyond.

WPTV

Expect dry conditions and steadily rising temperatures through next week, with some inland areas reaching the upper 80s by midweek. Just don’t let the improving weather fool you—rip currents will remain a serious hazard at the beaches through at least early next week.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.