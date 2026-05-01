FORECAST: Near-record highs followed by cold front arriving late this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's another hot one today, with temperatures heading towards 90 this afternoon under partly sunny skies.

A major shift is in store for the weekend with winds picking up out of the south and southwest Friday into Saturday. Those winds will push temperatures into the lower nineties along the East Coast. Inland areas could see highs reach the lower-mid 90s. The heat index will make it feel even hotter outside, hitting the triple digits in some areas. We will approach record highs on Saturday.

wptv

The weather pattern changes on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. It will bring a high chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Elevated rain chances are expected to stick around through early Monday morning as the cold front slows down over our region. Behind the front will be a relief from the heat, cooling back down to the lower 80s early next week.

WPTV

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Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.