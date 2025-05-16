FORECAST: Temperatures to reach low 90s, heat index could hit triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to feel the hot air right when you walk out the door today. The persistent high-pressure system is keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 16, 2025

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s this morning but will quickly reach the mid-80s by 10 a.m.

Highs will reach the low 90s today, eventually dropping back down into the 80s by 5 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures will reach the high 90s and even the 100s in West Palm Beach!

Humidity is gradually on the rise and it will start feeling muggy again this weekend.

We're locked into this 90-degree weather pattern for at least the next seven days. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you stay hydrated!