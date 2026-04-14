FORECAST: Temperatures start to warm up along with increased humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure remains in control Tuesday across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches with warm, dry and breezy conditions.

Dewpoints will be in the low 60s, keeping humidity at bay. A persistent onshore flow will keep temperatures slightly cooler at the beaches.

Gusty onshore winds are also keeping beach and boating conditions rough— be sure to go to lifeguarded beaches.

For the rest of the week, we will gradually warm up along with the humidity. High temperatures by the end of the week will reach the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity.

WPTV

Winds will relax by late week, too but again, the heat isn't going anywhere. Looking ahead to the weekend, a few spotty showers are possible, but they will be isolated. No widespread rain is expected.

WPTV

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