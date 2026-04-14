Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Temperatures start to warm up along with increased humidity

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Weather April 14, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure remains in control Tuesday across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches with warm, dry and breezy conditions.

Dewpoints will be in the low 60s, keeping humidity at bay. A persistent onshore flow will keep temperatures slightly cooler at the beaches.

Gusty onshore winds are also keeping beach and boating conditions rough— be sure to go to lifeguarded beaches.

For the rest of the week, we will gradually warm up along with the humidity. High temperatures by the end of the week will reach the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity.

Muggy meter April 14, 2026

Winds will relax by late week, too but again, the heat isn't going anywhere. Looking ahead to the weekend, a few spotty showers are possible, but they will be isolated. No widespread rain is expected.

7-day forecast April 14, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Windchop starts to fade this week

James Wieland