FORECAST: Temperatures ramping up this weekend ahead of big cold front

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Friday, Jan. 23, 2026
Weather Jan. 23, 2026
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers are hanging around the Treasure Coast this morning and are moving into Martin County. Temperatures are currently in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Highs today will reach the high 70s on the Treasure Coast and low 80s on the Palm Beaches, thanks to more sunshine than we had yesterday. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s across our area.

Rain chance Jan. 23, 2026

The weather will be similar tomorrow— we could pick up a couple of showers, but overall sunny and warm. Expect humidity to rise as well.

On Sunday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s, and the humidity continues to rise.

A large cold front will be arriving on Monday, which will bump up afternoon rain chances. Rain chances and humidity drop on Tuesday.

7-day forecast Jan. 23, 2026

