FORECAST: Temperatures continue to warm up, expect 80s this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a breezy day with some cloud coverage, but a nice day to spend outdoors. Thicker clouds are expected near the coast.

Temperatures have warmed up since yesterday, with highs in the mid-70s. Lows will be in the mid-60s, with a higher chance for showers in the Palm Beaches.

We're expecting a surge of moisture to come through in the next few days, bumping up rain chances on Thursday.

Higher-than-average temperatures is the theme this weekend— expect 80s from Friday through Sunday.

The next cold front is anticipated to come through on Monday, after stalling to the north of us for a few days. Temperatures will cool down quite a bit starting next Tuesday.

