Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Temperatures continue to warm up, expect 80s this weekend

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
Today's weather Jan. 21, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a breezy day with some cloud coverage, but a nice day to spend outdoors. Thicker clouds are expected near the coast.

Temperatures have warmed up since yesterday, with highs in the mid-70s. Lows will be in the mid-60s, with a higher chance for showers in the Palm Beaches.

We're expecting a surge of moisture to come through in the next few days, bumping up rain chances on Thursday.

Higher-than-average temperatures is the theme this weekend— expect 80s from Friday through Sunday.

7-day forecast Jan. 21, 2026

The next cold front is anticipated to come through on Monday, after stalling to the north of us for a few days. Temperatures will cool down quite a bit starting next Tuesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Quick shot of waves Monday

James Wieland